Man arrested in connection with deadly East Haven deadly motorcycle crash

On July 18, a 30-year-old was struck in the area of Hemingway Avenue and Tyler Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A 96-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in East Haven.

On July 18, East Haven police say officers responded to the area of Hemingway Avenue and Tyler Street on calls of a crash.

Police say the crash involved Peter Acampora, who was driving a car, and 30-year-old Bruce Esposito, who was driving a motorcycle.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where Esposito later died of his injuries.

Police say Acampora caused the crash when he tried to cross all four lanes of Hemingway Avenue while traveling west, from the Tyler Street Extension to get to Tyler Street.

Police added that Acampora hit Esposito who was traveling south on Hemingway Avenue.

Acampora turned himself in to East Haven police headquarters. He has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to grant the right of way at an intersection. He was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to be in court on August 11.

