Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Waterbury

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Bronson Street on July 10.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police responded to the area of Bronson Street and found 24-year-old Waterbury native Devante Echols with a gunshot wound to his head. Echols was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said they believe that an argument took place between the victim and other people in the area prior to the shooting

Kyshone Jackson was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting and is facing multiple charges including murder, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Jackson is being held on a $3 million bond. Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

