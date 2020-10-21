Man arrested in connection with 2017 Derby homicide investigation

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Jajuan Benavides.

DERBY, Connecticut — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Jajuan Benavides, who was shot and killed in 2017.

Police say they arrested 25-year-old Rhameir Bush in Naugatuck on October 19. He is facing two criminal counts, criminal liability for the acts of another / murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bush was arraigned in Meriden Court and Monday morning and held on bond.

Police say they have an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Freeman of Ansonia. He is being charged with one count of murder.

Freeman is currently in prison for unrelated drug/violation charges. Police say he is expected to be arrested later this week.