Man arrested in connection with 2017 Derby homicide investigation

DERBY, Connecticut — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Jajuan Benavides, who was shot and killed in 2017.
Police say they arrested 25-year-old Rhameir Bush in Naugatuck on October 19. He is facing two criminal counts, criminal liability for the acts of another / murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Bush was arraigned in Meriden Court and Monday morning and held on bond.
Police say they have an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Freeman of Ansonia. He is being charged with one count of murder.
Freeman is currently in prison for unrelated drug/violation charges. Police say he is expected to be arrested later this week.
In the early morning of August 11, 2017, police arrived at Anson Street to find Benavides unresponsive in the street. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.