Man arrested in connection with 2019 New Haven shooting

The victim was shot several times and survived. The 28-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on June 27. 

Yuwell Mitchell, 28, has been charged in the shooting of a 27-year-old in the rear yard of a home on Orchard Street between Goffe Street and Dickerman. The man was shot several times and survived. Police say Mitchell ran away and forcibly entered a neighbor's apartment where he was found hiding. 

Mitchell was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 2, and is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree. 

