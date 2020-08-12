Man arrested in connection with 2019 New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on June 27.

Yuwell Mitchell, 28, has been charged in the shooting of a 27-year-old in the rear yard of a home on Orchard Street between Goffe Street and Dickerman. The man was shot several times and survived. Police say Mitchell ran away and forcibly entered a neighbor's apartment where he was found hiding.