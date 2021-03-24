Man arrested in connection with 2020 Meriden shooting

Police say the shooting happened in September at a Red Roof Inn. A man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at a motel in 2020.

Police say last September they responded to the Red Roof Inn on Bee Street for a report of a shooting. They found a man who was injured and he was transported to the hospital.

After a police investigation, 20-year-old Calvin Fassett was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

Fassett is being charged with assault in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm.

