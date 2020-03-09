Man arrested in connection with Ansonia homicide investigation

Police were called to the scene on the report of a person struck but found a 20-year-old woman lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a 20-year-old woman's homicide case.

Police said at a press release on Wednesday evening, they have arrested Andre LeFrancois for the homicide of Rosalie Acquefreda.

Acquefreda, of Derby, was found dead on the road in Ansonia Sunday afternoon.

Police said Derby Police initially received a call on Sunday for a report of a person that was struck by a car and then drove away. However, when officers arrived on the scene, they found Acquefreda's injuries did not appear to have been from an accident but rather multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said Acquefreda was found in the back of a resident's yard on North Coe Lane when officers responded to the call. As of September 1, it is unclear how or why she ended up there.

Joseph Acquefreda, the father of the Rosalie, said she knew the suspect and was in a "toxic" relationship with the man since she was 14-year-old. Police said the press conference, they urge anyone who may be un a relationship where domestic violence occurs to reach out to police.

In the Naugatuck Valley, The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services can be reached by phone at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900 or through their website. Statewide domestic violence assistance can be found on their website or call/text (888)774-2900.