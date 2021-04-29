Man arrested in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti at UConn

The graffiti was a spray-painted swastika placed directly across the UConn Hillel.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Police have made an arrested in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti found spray-painted on the side of the UConn Chemistry Building found on March 27.

The graffiti was a spray-painted swastika placed directly across the UConn Hillel.

"Our disappointment is matched only by our concern: Any such attack on students, faculty, or staff members is totally unacceptable and has no place at this University," said UConn officials in a written statement.at the time of the incident.

UConn police began an investigation and were able to obtain information from "digital sources" as well as the university's surveillance system.

Kristopher Pieper was identified as a person of interest and was interviewed by officers.

Police say after the interview with Pieper, it was learned he was responsible for the swastika.

Pieper, 21, was arrested on Thursday and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Police say they continuing to investigate this incident and similar incidents which have occurred on the Storrs campus this year.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.