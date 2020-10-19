Man arrested in connection with Bridgeport homicide investigation

On October 18, police found the body of Jennifer Brelsford inside her home on Goddard Avenue.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation of a 40-year woman.

Police say they identified a person of interest in the cases as Brelsford's estrange boyfriend, 30-year-old Corey Ramos.

It was soon learned by police, Ramos had crossed the border of Vermont shortly after the Brelsford was killed. Law enforcement in New England and New York were told to be on the lookout for Ramos.

On October 19, Police say Ramos attempted to cross the border into Canada from Vermont. A combined task force of US Border Agents, US Customs and Border Protection officers, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police to detain Ramos at the border.

Ramos was transferred back into the custody of the USA and as of Monday is being held by Vermont State Police. He is being charged as a fugitive from justice based on a felony warrant issued Monday that charged him with two counts of violating a protective order.