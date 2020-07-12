Man arrested in connection with Bridgeport September homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with a homicide back in September.
Police say on September 25, they had received a report of shots fired on Union Avenue near Connecticut Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by family members who were in the process of taking 27-year-old Raymond Sierra to the hospital. Sierra had a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
23-year-old Deontae Boykin turned himself over to Police on Monday. He is being charged with felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery in the first degree. He is being helped on a $1 million bond.