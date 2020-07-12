Man arrested in connection with Bridgeport September homicide

Police say the suspect is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Raymond Sierra.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with a homicide back in September.

Police say on September 25, they had received a report of shots fired on Union Avenue near Connecticut Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by family members who were in the process of taking 27-year-old Raymond Sierra to the hospital. Sierra had a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.