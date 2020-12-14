Man arrested in connection with Bristol murder

Police say they received a call on December 13 and found the body of a 58-year-old woman in a bedroom.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday.

Police say they responded to Vance Drive on the evening of December 13 after receiving a call to check on the well-being of a 58-year-old woman. Police said the caller told them they received a phone call from a resident of the address saying he killed the victim.

Officers who arrived at the address found Kevin Bard sitting on the couch and the body of the victim in the bedroom. Police say the woman had suffered a deadly knife wound.

Bard and the victim were said to be in a long-term relationship. Police say there were multiple protective orders in place to prohibit Bard and the woman from having any contact with each other.