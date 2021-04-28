Man arrested in connection with deadly 2020 Waterbury car crash

Police say their Crash Reconstruction Unit found a 28-year-old to be at fault for the crash. The suspect is facing several charges including manslaughter.

WATERBURY, Conn — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly car crash from December 2020.

Police say they arrested Kashawn Taylor on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an early morning crash on West Main Street.

On December 27, 32-year-old Jayvin Muse was walking on the street and struck by a white Jeep Patriot. Muse suffered serious injuries and died on January 11.

Police say the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit continued to investigate and found Taylor to be at fault for the crash.

Police added a further investigation found Taylor under the influence of alcohol and narcotics at the time of the crash.

Taylor turned himself over to the police and is facing multiple charges including second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving. He was held on bond.

