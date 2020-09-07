Man arrested in connection with deadly Fairfield hit and run

The crash killed 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, who was visiting family.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in connection with the hit and run that left woman dead on July 4.

Police said in a post to social media, that Saturday evening around 7:45 PM, Marileidy Morel Araujo, 32, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania was struck and killed in the area of 2000 Redding Road. Police said she was visiting family in the area.

The car that was believed to hit Araujo, was not a Jeep Wrangler as first believed by police. An initial witness told officers it was a jeep. The vehicle is question is believed to be a much larger vehicle. Surveillance video from the area of Redding Road and other cameras throughout Fairfield and Easton show a White Dodge Ram pick-up truck as the suspected vehicle.

Declan Kot, 22, of Easton was taken into police custody Wednesday night. He is the driver of the suspected white truck. He is facing multiple charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility in operating a motor vehicle resulting in death.

"The collaborative and resolute efforts of all involved personnel are a shining example of the persistence, dedication, and professionalism continually exhibited by the men and women of the Fairfield Police Department," Chief Lyddy said. "We would like to again thank the several hundred individuals who provided potential leads and tips throughout the investigation."

Kot is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court Wednesday, July 15. He was released on a $150,000 bond on the condition he doesn't drive any vehicle pending his arraignment.