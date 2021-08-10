Man arrested in connection with deadly July Waterbury shooting

Police say they have identified 31-year-old Waterbury resident Reginald Miles as another suspect wanted in connection with the murder of the victim.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in July, while another suspect is still wanted by officers.

Police say Waterbury resident Andre Reed was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of 37-year-old New Haven resident Douglas Daniels.

Police were called to the area of East Farm Street at Orange Street on the evening of July 24 with a report of two people in the street.

One person had a gunshot wound to the shoulder/chest area, while the second person had a gunshot wound to the leg. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police found a third person, later identified as Daniels, who was shot in his chest and later pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital.

While they were at the scene, officers were told another party arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Reed has been charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, and two counts of assault in the first degree. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Police say they have identified 31-year-old Waterbury resident Reginald Miles as another suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Daniels. Miles will is facing various charges including murder and criminal use of a firearm.

Miles is 5'8" and 165 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department's Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

