Man arrested in connection with deadly Middletown hit and run

Brooke Rich was struck and killed by a car on March 4.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit and run that happened on March 4.

An arrest warrant alleges that Jared Wilson was the driver of a car that hit and killed Brooke Rich. The incident happened on Washington Street at the intersection of High Street.

Witnesses told police they saw Rich cross Washington Street using a crosswalk. The sign to cross was on when Rich was crossing. Wilson was allegedly driving westbound on Washington Street and did not stop for the red light at the intersection. The car kept driving after Rich was hit.

Police were able to find the car that was involved that night at Wilson's residence. They knocked several times but no one answered the door. The next day, Police were able to talk to Wilson and he told them he was not driving the car that struck Rich. Officers said they were able to get a video of Wilson driving the car that struck Rich several minutes before the crash. This evidence led to his arrest.