Man arrested in connection with Meriden car break-ins

Officers searched the man and found him to be in possession of an iPhone, air pods, and a significant amount of change.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police say they arrested a suspect in connection with a "rash" of car break-ins Saturday morning.

Officers received a call for suspicious activity and responded to the area in South Meriden area in an attempt to stop a suspicious vehicle. The car was described as a stolen Gray Nissan Sedan out of Manchester. As of the time of this writing, the car has not been recovered by police.

The Police remained in the area and saw a Lyft driver drive to a stop in the area of Shelly Road, while a man left one of the homes from the back. Police said this was suspicious and approached the man, asking him questions. Officers say they were able to determine the man had no connection to the home or area. Police determined the man was one of the men who were in the vehicle that has fled the area. The man had notified Lyft in an attempt to leave.

Officers searched the man and found him to be in possession of an iPhone, air pods, and a significant amount of change. The articles police found on the man identified as stolen from cars in Cheshire.

The man was identified as Jensen Rodriguez and charged with larceny in the sixth degree, simple trespass, and possession of marijuana. He was held on a $5,000 bond.