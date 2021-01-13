Man arrested in connection with North Haven jeweler robbery

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery of a Jewelry Store.
Police say on December 29, 2020, they responded to Libero Jewelers on Washington Avenue on calls of a theft. The suspect was said to have entered the store and asked to see diamond rings. The man, identified by Police as Isaiah Smith, was said to have claimed he was interested in buying one.
Several rings were showed to Smith who grabbed them when he saw an opportunity. The rings were valued at tens of thousands of dollars. Smith ran from the store, got into his car, and drove away.
After an investigation, Police were able to develop a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant for Smith. With the help of the New Haven Office of Probation, Police were able to arrest Smith and charged him with larceny in the first degree as well as conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree. Smith had arrived to probation for an unrelated matter.