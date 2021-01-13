Man arrested in connection with North Haven jeweler robbery

Police say the man grabbed multiple diamond rings worth tens of thousands of dollars and ran. He was arrested on January 12.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery of a Jewelry Store.

Police say on December 29, 2020, they responded to Libero Jewelers on Washington Avenue on calls of a theft. The suspect was said to have entered the store and asked to see diamond rings. The man, identified by Police as Isaiah Smith, was said to have claimed he was interested in buying one.

Several rings were showed to Smith who grabbed them when he saw an opportunity. The rings were valued at tens of thousands of dollars. Smith ran from the store, got into his car, and drove away.