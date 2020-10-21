Man arrested in connection with October 4th Meriden homicide

Police say they found Casey Schoonover in the area of Foster Court. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Thanks to the collaboration of multiple law agencies, a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this month.

On October 4, Police arrived in the area of Foster Court to find Casey Schoonover. He was rushed to the local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Davis Omar Roman Villanueva, who was taken into custody in Puerto Rico by the Aguadilla Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.

The Meriden Police Department thanked the following agencies for their support in the arrest:

Supervisory Deputy Marshall of the warrant Division – Matt Duffy

Us Marshall Service

New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office

New Haven Police Department

Aguadilla Police Department (Puerto Rico)

Aguada Police Department (Puerto Rico)

Villanueva will be charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He will be placed on a $2 million bond.

Police say they are working with the prosecuting authority to have Villanueva return to Meriden. As of October 21, he has not returned to Connecticut.

The Meriden Police Department released a statement to Schoonover's family: