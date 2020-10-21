Man arrested in connection with October 4th Meriden homicide

MERIDEN, Conn. — Thanks to the collaboration of multiple law agencies, a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this month.
On October 4, Police arrived in the area of Foster Court to find Casey Schoonover. He was rushed to the local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Davis Omar Roman Villanueva, who was taken into custody in Puerto Rico by the Aguadilla Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.
The Meriden Police Department thanked the following agencies for their support in the arrest:
- Supervisory Deputy Marshall of the warrant Division – Matt Duffy
- Us Marshall Service
- New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office
- New Haven Police Department
- Aguadilla Police Department (Puerto Rico)
- Aguada Police Department (Puerto Rico)
Villanueva will be charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He will be placed on a $2 million bond.
Police say they are working with the prosecuting authority to have Villanueva return to Meriden. As of October 21, he has not returned to Connecticut.
The Meriden Police Department released a statement to Schoonover's family:
"The Meriden Police Department would like to send its deepest condolences to the family of Casey Schoonover. Our staff and specifically Detective David Visconti worked tirelessly to bring this case to a successful conclusion. We pray that this gives the family some closure to this tragic incident."