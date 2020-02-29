Man arrested in connection with Plainfield murder investigation

Police found a man unresponsive inside a trailer last December. He was later pronounced dead.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a murder investigation that began in December.

On the morning of February 28, police made contact with Keith Theodore Coolidge at the court house in Danielson. Coolidge was already in police custody for violating a protective order. Police served a warrant and charged him with manslaughter in the second degree and strangulation in the first degree.

Police found Coolidge's half-brother, named Keith Calvin Coolidge, unresponsive inside a trailer on December 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said that a fight began between the two brothers which led to Keith Calvin's death.

The officer of the medical examiner determined that Keith Calvin died due to compression of the neck.