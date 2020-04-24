Man arrested in connection with Vernon baby overdose on fentanyl

Life-saving measures were administered and the baby was saved.

On Janury 26, police and EMS responded to a home on calls of a six-month-old was in extreme respiratory distress.The baby was taking to the hospital, where medical staff determined it was suffering a life-threatening fentanyl overdose.

The baby was saved and after several days of treatment recovered and was released from the hospital.

A combined investigation between Vernon police and the Department of Children and Families, and the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Team at CCMC, found out that the baby's father, Nicholas Rodriguez was a heroin/ fentanyl user.

Police said that Rodriguez allegedly would use a water bottle cap to prepare the fentanyl to inject and then replace the cap on the bottle after he used it. It is believed by police that this action caused the water to become tainted with fentanyl. Rodriguez placed the tainted water bottle in the bathroom where he lived with the mother and child.

On that January morning, police believe the baby's mother used the tainted water bottle to prepare the baby's formula. After a thorough investigation, police said they do not believe the mother knew the bottle was contaminated with fentanyl. A few hours later, the child began to overdose and the mother called EMS.

Police searched the home and found several items including what they suspect was heroin/fentanyl packaging, drug paraphernalia, the suspected tainted water bottle, and several of the baby's bottle. Officers found inside one the bottles, small pieces of cotton. Police said the pieces of cotton seized are consistent with those used by intravenous drug users.