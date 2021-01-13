Man arrested in connection with Wethersfield shooting

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor man was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting in Wethersfield last year.
Police say 35-year-old Adam Randazzo was arrested on an active arrest warrant. The charges Randazzo faces stem from a Wethersfield shooting investigation in July 2020.
Wethersfield Police received a search and seizure warrant to search Randazzo's home after was identified as a shooting suspect. Police found eight high capacity magazines that were not registered with Connecticut.
Randazzo turned himself over to Police. He is being charged with eight counts of illegal possession of high-capacity magazine. He is scheduled to be in court on February 24.