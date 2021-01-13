Man arrested in connection with Wethersfield shooting

Police say the shooting happened in July of 2020

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor man was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting in Wethersfield last year.

Police say 35-year-old Adam Randazzo was arrested on an active arrest warrant. The charges Randazzo faces stem from a Wethersfield shooting investigation in July 2020.

Wethersfield Police received a search and seizure warrant to search Randazzo's home after was identified as a shooting suspect. Police found eight high capacity magazines that were not registered with Connecticut.