Man arrested in connection with Woodbridge homicide

A 33-year-old West Haven man was found near a local playground/ athletic fields on June 7 by a passing jogger. Police say he was shot.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Woodbridge homicide investigation that began in June.

Police say the body of 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson of West Haven was found by a passing jogger near the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields on June 7.

Police added that Atkinson was shot several times.

Twenty-four-year-old Jorden Rudel of Derby was arrested and charged with the murder of Atkinson.

In addition to the murder charge, Rudel has also been charged with felony murder, robbery in the first degree, and larceny in the second degree.

Rudel was arraigned in New Haven court on Thursday afternoon and was held on a $2 million bond.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and active.

