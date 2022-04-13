Man arrested in East Lyme for recording people in private bathroom

Suspect had been charged in another investigation for the same crime.

EAST LYME, Conn. — East Lyme Police have arrested a man accused of placing recording devices inside the bathroom of a private beach association.

Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Massachusetts is the suspect East Lyme police have arrested after a lengthy investigation based on evidence discovered during a similar investigation at New London's Connecticut College in September of 2020.

East Lyme police said that Spellman allegedly placed a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association where he worked. Police interviewed victims and witnesses in multiple states and were able to find 13 people who were photographed without their consent.

Spellman has been charged with 13 counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, eavesdropping and disorderly conduct

