Man arrested in Meriden after police find bullet holes, gun in his car

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is in police custody after officers found him unconscious inside his shot-up car.

Police say they responded to the area of Cooper Street and South Colony Road early Thursday morning to find a red Toyota Rave with New York plates at the intersection.

The driver of the car, later identified as Christopher Purvis, was slumped over his steering wheel unconscious but breathing.

Police said the car had bullet holes in the rear of the driver's side of the car. The car was still in drive as officers approached Purvis. While officers were securing the car, they found a handgun in the front passenger seat.

Purvis woke up as police approached him and was checked for injuries. Officers say they found nine spent shell casings in the car and one round in the loaded weapon. Purvis was not injured but was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. He was held on bond and is scheduled to be in court on August 28.

Police say they do know yet where the spent casings in the car were fired. Anyone with information is asked to call police. The contact information is below:

MAJOR CRIMES TIPS Telephone: 203-630-6253 E-Mail: mpdtips@meridenct.gov

Meriden has experienced multiple shootings this week, with several houses that were struck with gunfire and a homicide investigation from Tuesday night. FOX61 spoke with Mayor Kevin Scarpati about the increase in gun violence in Meriden.