Crime

Man arrested for threatening to shoot fellow employees at Milford YMCA

Police said the man had made threats to a female co-worker for several weeks before Friday night's incident.
Credit: FOX61

MILFORD, Conn. — Police arrested a YMCA employee on Friday night for allegedly threatening to shoot a female co-worker and other employees at the Milford YMCA. 

Christopher Cofer, 23, allegedly repeatedly threatened a female staff member over the past several weeks. Police said although the threats had occurred in various forms over those weeks, Friday night raised alarms as he threatened to shoot the female co-worker and other employees at the Milford YMCA.

Police said officers responded to a judge last night and got an arrest warrant for Cofer, taking him into custody shortly after without incident. 

Cofer was processed and charged with Threatening in the 1st Degree. Cofer is still in police custody and his bond is $100,000.

