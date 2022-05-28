Man arrested for threatening to shoot fellow employees at Milford YMCA

Police said the man had made threats to a female co-worker for several weeks before Friday night's incident.

MILFORD, Conn. — Police arrested a YMCA employee on Friday night for allegedly threatening to shoot a female co-worker and other employees at the Milford YMCA.

Christopher Cofer, 23, allegedly repeatedly threatened a female staff member over the past several weeks. Police said although the threats had occurred in various forms over those weeks, Friday night raised alarms as he threatened to shoot the female co-worker and other employees at the Milford YMCA.

Police said officers responded to a judge last night and got an arrest warrant for Cofer, taking him into custody shortly after without incident.

Cofer was processed and charged with Threatening in the 1st Degree. Cofer is still in police custody and his bond is $100,000.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.