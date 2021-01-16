x
Man arrested in New Haven for not wearing his masks, violating state Executive order

Police say the man entered the lobby of the New Haven Superior Courthouse on Elm Stree
Credit: Connecticut State Police Department
Pedro Borrero (D.O.B: 10-24-1984)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man was arrested Friday for violating an Executive Order requiring him to wear a face mask. 

Police say they responded to the New Haven Superior Courthouse on Elm Street on a call for a complaint of a disturbance. State Troopers were told 36-year-old Pedro Borrero had entered the courthouse's lobby without a face mask. 

Borrero was removed from the lobby and detained by Marshals. He was charged with violating breach of peace in the second degree and violating Executive Order 9B-2a(1) violation of face cover requirements. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12. 

