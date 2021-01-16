Man arrested in New Haven for not wearing his masks, violating state Executive order

Police say they responded to the New Haven Superior Courthouse on Elm Street on a call for a complaint of a disturbance. State Troopers were told 36-year-old Pedro Borrero had entered the courthouse's lobby without a face mask.

Borrero was removed from the lobby and detained by Marshals. He was charged with violating breach of peace in the second degree and violating Executive Order 9B-2a(1) violation of face cover requirements. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.