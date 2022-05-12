Man charged in connection with West Haven fatal shooting last December

The shooting killed Carlos Gore Jr. in a West Haven residence. The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Seymour.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — A New Haven man has been charged with murder in connection to a December 2021 homicide in West Haven, police said.

Paul Burruss, 52, had an arrest warrant approved by a Milford judge for violation of felony murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

The fatal shooting happened on December 16 on Platt Avenue near West Haven High School, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. and when police got to the scene, they found Carlos Gore Jr. inside. Police said he had been shot, and after he was taken to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead. West Haven police said it was an isolated incident.

On Wednesday, members of the West Haven Police Department located Burruss in Seymour and took him into custody with the assistance of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicle police.

Burruss was taken to the West Haven Police Department and is being held on a $1 million bond.

