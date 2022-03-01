Meriden man behind bars after arrest in connection to knifepoint robberies: Wallingford police

He was held on a $250,000 bond and was then sent to MacDougall-Walker Correction Center.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police in Wallingford made an arrest in connection to two separate knifepoint robberies that happened in October 2021.

Edgardo Colon-Rosa, 31, of Meriden was arrested, and then on Thursday, Feb. 24, he faced a judge by habeas corpus, according to police.

Wallingford police responded to two separate knifepoint robberies on Oct. 4 and Oct. 10. One happened at the In and Out Mart on 305 Main Street and the other happened at Gulf Gas Station on 1195 North Colony Road.

After the investigations, with the assistance of Meriden and Southington police, investigators determined that Colon-Rosa committed the crimes, police said.

In October 2021, Meriden police said officers were searching for a man who had been entering stores in Meriden, Southington, and Wallingford and taking money from the cash registers. Meriden police also released surveillance images of the suspect. Wallingford police confirmed to FOX61 Tuesday evening that Colon-Rosa was the suspect Meriden police were looking for at that time.

Colon-Rosa was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of larceny.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and was then sent to MacDougall-Walker Correction Center.

