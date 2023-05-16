x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Enfield police arrest man for alleged stabbing

Timothy Lindsay, 32, of Enfield was arrested for Second Degree Assault and Second Degree Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.
Credit: FOX61

ENFIELD, Conn. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Enfield on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police officers responded to the Town Hall building at 820 Enfield St. on a report of a man bleeding heavily.

When officers arrived, they found out that the man was bleeding in the leg due to an assault with a knife that happened early at 8 Spring St.

The man's condition was not immediately known. Police did not specify what led to the assault.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

After an investigation was conducted, Timothy Lindsay, 32, of Enfield, was arrested for assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Lindsay was issued a $750,000 surety bond.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Purse snatching from vehicle caught on camera in North Haven

Before You Leave, Check This Out