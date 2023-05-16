Enfield police arrest man for alleged stabbing

Timothy Lindsay, 32, of Enfield was arrested for Second Degree Assault and Second Degree Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing in Enfield on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police officers responded to the Town Hall building at 820 Enfield St. on a report of a man bleeding heavily.

When officers arrived, they found out that the man was bleeding in the leg due to an assault with a knife that happened early at 8 Spring St.

The man's condition was not immediately known. Police did not specify what led to the assault.

After an investigation was conducted, Timothy Lindsay, 32, of Enfield, was arrested for assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Lindsay was issued a $750,000 surety bond.

