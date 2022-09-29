Suspect arrested for early morning stabbing near UConn campus: Police

The suspect was released after posting a $500,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

WILLINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened near the UConn, Storrs campus early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 80 Cisar Road in Willington just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports found a disturbance ensued at the residence and a victim was found suffering from stab wounds. State police believe it's an isolated incident.

Police said that after their investigation, Nevil Manuel Acevedo, 21, of New Haven was identified as the accused. He was seen walking around the Storrs Campus at around 7:27 a.m. on Thursday, several hours after the reported stabbing, and recognized by a member of the UConn Police Department, who arrested him. Acevedo was transported and processed at Troop C, where he was charged with one count of Criminal Attempt to Murder and one count of 1st Degree Assault.

Acevedo was later released after posting a $500,000 cash/surety bond. He was provided a court appearance date on September 30 at 9 a.m. at Rockville Superior Court.

