Bridgeport woman arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection to homicide

Police said Melanie Castro assisted Glenn Pettway in fleeing to Tennessee after the homicide.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A woman has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Tennessee in connection to a murder in Bridgeport.

Melanie Castro, 21, of Bridgeport, was wanted for her involvement in the murder of Marisol Dumeng on May 28.

Police said after the homicide, Castro and Glenn Pettway Jr. fled Connecticut and Castro assisted Pettway in getting to Tennessee. Pettway was found in Tennesse a few days later and after a 12-hour standoff with police in Tennessee where he barricaded himself inside a residence and ultimately took his own life.

On Thursday morning, Castro was served an arrest warrant and charged with criminal liability acts of another for murder and hindering prosecution in the second degree.

Castro has a bond of $1.5 million and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. There are no additional arrests anticipated in this case.

