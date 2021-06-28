Man arrested with ‘ghost gun’ in Waterbury

After police detained Barret, they identified the item he threw as a loaded “ghost” handgun with 10 rounds in it.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was arrested in Waterbury after police responded to reports of a man waving a gun on Saturday.

Police were called to 928 North Main Street at 12:30 pm. For reports of a man waiving a gun Officers approached Owen Barret, 36, in the residence he crouched behind a mini fridge and threw away an unknown item.

After police detained Barret, they identified the item he threw as a loaded “ghost” handgun with 10 rounds in it. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home.

Drug packaging and marijuana were also located nearby. Barrett was arrested and charged with the following;

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Trespassing 1st

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Possession near a school zone

