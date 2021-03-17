Man attacked during home invasion in Plainfield, say police

The man approached officers investigating a stolen car incident and said his house was broken into by two men.

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut — A man approached officers investigating a stolen car incident and told them two men had broken into his home.

Police responded to South Chestnut Street in the Wauregan section of Plainfield on Wednesday morning for a stolen car complaint.

The officers who arrived on the scene were told in addition to the car, there were numerous electronic items stolen from within the home.

An investigating officer was approached by a 23-year-old neighbor who said he woke up around 2:30 a.m. to find two men in his home.

Police say a "vague description" of the suspects was provided by the victim. One of the men was thin, wearing a ski mask, and a hooded sweatshirt. The other man was heavy set wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

It was reported that one of the suspects had an assault rifle. The victim said one of the men punched him in the face and told him to open the safe in the home.

The victim told police the men took several electronic items and cash.

Police say the men drove away from the area in a stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a CT license plate AM 08168. The car was later found in Brooklyn, CT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 86-564-0804 or through the anonymous tip line 860-564-7065.

