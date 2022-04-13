x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

US Marshals arrest man wanted out of New York for attempted murder

He faces a fugitive from justice charge and has an active arrest warrant out of New York for attempted murder.
Credit: New Haven Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of attempted murder in New York has been arrested in New Haven as a fugitive from justice.

U.S. Marshals found Joshua Williams, 26, at a home on Melrose Drive on Tuesday and took him into custody, according to New Haven police.

He faces a fugitive from justice charge and has an active arrest warrant out of New York for attempted murder.

RELATED: Over 100 firearms, thousands of ammunition rounds found in New Britain man's home: State police

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Police searched the home and found firearms and drugs including:

  • Two handguns with extended magazines
  • An AK-47 assault rifle with an extended magazine
  • A bulletproof vest
  • 40 pounds of marijuana
  • 52 oxycodone pills

Williams was held on a $1 million bond and was arraigned in New Haven on Wednesday.

RELATED: Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terror

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

How to protect yourself from property crimes