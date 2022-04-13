US Marshals arrest man wanted out of New York for attempted murder

He faces a fugitive from justice charge and has an active arrest warrant out of New York for attempted murder.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of attempted murder in New York has been arrested in New Haven as a fugitive from justice.

U.S. Marshals found Joshua Williams, 26, at a home on Melrose Drive on Tuesday and took him into custody, according to New Haven police.

He faces a fugitive from justice charge and has an active arrest warrant out of New York for attempted murder.

Police searched the home and found firearms and drugs including:

Two handguns with extended magazines

An AK-47 assault rifle with an extended magazine

A bulletproof vest

40 pounds of marijuana

52 oxycodone pills

Williams was held on a $1 million bond and was arraigned in New Haven on Wednesday.

---

