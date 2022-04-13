Man barricaded in Guilford home; SWAT on scene: Police

A SWAT team is at a home on Fitch Hill Road as they work toward a peaceful resolution with the barricaded man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police and SWAT teams are working to resolve a barricading situation at a home on Fitch Hill Road on Wednesday evening.

In the afternoon, the Guilford fire department was called to a home on Route 80 for a fire, and arriving firefighters found a man with a weapon outside.

He took off and ended up at a home on Fitch Hill Road, where he is armed and barricaded with a family member, according to the Guilford police.

A SWAT team is on scene as they work toward a peaceful resolution with the barricaded man.

People are asked to avoid Fitch Hill Road and Great Hill Road.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire at the home on Route 80.

UPDATE: Police say an armed man is inside a home on Fitch Hill Rd. with a family member. Police say this began earlier today when the fire dept. was called to a home on Rt. 80 for a fire and saw him holding a weapon outside. @FOX61News https://t.co/G7Z6O1Yzn1 — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) April 13, 2022

This is a developing story.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.