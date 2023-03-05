Man charged for alleged kidnapping of 13-year-old girl in Plainfield

Police said Connor S. Tidd was found with the girl in a Moosup Inn. When they went into his room, he tried to escape capture.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Massachusetts man has been charged with allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and bringing her to a Moosup hotel in March.

Plainfield police said Connor S. Tidd, 22, of Quincy, Mass. was arrested on a warrant Wednesday on the charges of:

Second Degree Sexual Assault

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Risk of Injury to a Minor / Sexual Contact

First Degree Kidnapping (Advance a Felony)

First Degree Kidnapping (Sexual Abuse)

Illegal Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substance / V<18yo

Enticing a Minor

These stem from an incident on March 18 at 12:30 a.m., where Plainfield police responded to an address located in the Moosup Village for a report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

A search of the residence and a nearby area was conducted with a K9 unit, all of which failed to find the girl. Through interviews on the scene, it was believed that the girl had been taken from the area by an adult male, later identified as Tidd.

It was found that Tidd had taken the girl to the Elite Inn located at 66 East Main Street in Moosup. Officers went to the Elite Inn and identified the room where Tidd was. Tidd failed to respond to the officers and they then went into the room finding the girl in the bathroom. Tidd was found hiding behind the doorway, trying to escape.

Search and seizure warrants for both the room and vehicle were applied for and granted. The warrants were both executed leading to the seizure of several pieces of evidence establishing probable cause for sexual and narcotic-related crimes.

While on scene Tidd was placed under arrest and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and Interfering with an Investigation.

Tidd was held on a $150,000 bond and arraigned on March 20. Upon arraignment, Tidd’s bond was raised to $250,000, which he was able to secure.

Tidd was subsequently released with extensive conditions including but not limited to wearing a Global Positioning System (GPS) and remaining in Connecticut.

On May 3 after additional investigation, an arrest warrant was submitted by the Plainfield Police Department Special Investigations Unit to the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson and Tidd was placed under arrest.

Tidd is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 4.

