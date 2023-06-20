Man charged with attempted murder after chasing, attacking wife: Waterbury police

Trevor Watson was arrested on Monday after police responded to 910 Wolcott St. on a report of one motor vehicle changing another one around 8:05 p.m. that evening.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 26-year-old Waterbury man was charged with attempted murder after chasing and attacking his wife, police announced Tuesday.

Police said the vehicles were found in the area of Piedmont St. There, they also found a woman who had been assaulted by her husband, later identified as Watson.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “sharp object wounds.” She is in stable condition, according to police.

In addition to attempted murder, Watson is also facing charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order and various motor vehicle charges.

Additional information was not immediately available.

