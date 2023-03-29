Meriden man charged in alleged fatal shooting

Warren Watson, 33, was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in a March 20 fatal shooting.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden man was charged with murder after an alleged shooting killed a man and left a woman with gunshot injuries inside a parked car.

The victim, identified as Shawn Mojica, died due to his injuries at a nearby hospital, and a woman, who was not identified, was treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 6 p.m., Meriden officers were dispatched to the area of West Main Street at Lewis Avenue for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a man and woman inside a parked car. Police also found a handgun in the car.

Police said both of the victims suffered from gunshot wounds.

Watson was identified as a person of interest during the initial investigation. Police also determined that Watson suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Meriden Police Detectives sought several search warrants for multiple cars as well as for an apartment at Grove Street. While searching the apartment, investigators found a handgun.

Watson was released from the hospital and was arrested and taken to the Meriden Police Department where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension and a $25,000 bond was set.

Investigators gathered video surveillance of the shooting, which allowed detectives to piece together the events that led to the homicide.

Watson was arrested in connection to the homicide on March 23, and was charged with murder.. Watson is still currently in the custody of the Department of Correction.

Watson was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

