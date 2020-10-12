x
Man charged in barbershop double shooting that killed worker

Police charged the suspect on Thursday with murder, attempted murder, and other crimes in the Oct. 2 shooting at the Quick Stop barbershop
Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Tavares Jefferson (11/19/77)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with a barbershop shooting that killed an employee and wounded another. 

Bridgeport police charged 43-year-old Tavares Jefferson on Thursday with murder, attempted murder, and other crimes in the Oct. 2 shooting at the Quick Stop barbershop.

He was detained on $1 million bail pending a court arraignment. Barbershop employee Jamain Allen was shot in the head multiple times and died, while another worker survived a gunshot wound to an arm. 

Jefferson has several convictions and pending cases on drug charges. Jefferson's lawyer says Jefferson is innocent of the allegations. 

