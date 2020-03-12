Man charged in Bridgeport for animal cruelty

After initially being called to a fire in the area of Wayne Street, Officers eventually found 2 malnourished dogs caged outside. 3 other dogs were found dead.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A man is facing two counts of cruelty to animals after being arrested Tuesday.

Police say the Bridgeport ECC received a call of a fire with heavy black smoke in the area of Wayne Street. The caller told them the fire seemed to be coming from the backyard area and possibly a shed.

Bridgeport Fire responded to the shed fire and called police after receiving threats from people at the scene. When officers arrived, they saw 38-year-old David Valle visibly upset with firefighters and police on his property. Another person on the scene was identified as 39-year-old Sherry Yasin of Kissimmee, Florida.

Police say both Valle and Yasin began to interfere with them and the Fire Inspector from getting into the rear yard area to assess and put out the fire. While in the back yard, officers saw two malnourished dogs, visibly cold. One was shivering on the rear deck of the scene with no water or blankets and the other one was in a cage with feces. Further investigation Police officers and the Fire Inspector saw the remains of three more dogs who had died.

In addition to the cruelty to animals charges, Valle was also charged with reckless burning, interfering with an officer/resisting, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening in the second degree.