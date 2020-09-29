Man charged in connection with August shooting in Vernon

The shooting happened on August 27, and since then several people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

VERNON, Conn. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in August.

Police say they arrested Trenton Merrill of Vernon on September 29 and is being charged with attempted murder, along with several other felony charges.

The shooting happened on Prospect Street in downtown Rockville on August 27th. According to police, one juvenile male suffered injuries to his head and neck after being pistol-whipped by two male suspects. It was also learned that one of the suspects pointed their pistol at the victim’s face and pulled the trigger-firing one shot, police said. However, the victim was able to deflect the gun to avoid getting shot.

Police say they believe the victim was targeted as part of an "ongoing and escalating" feud.

Merrill is being held on $1,625,000 and appeared in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday.