Man charged in connection with Norwalk stabbing

Police say a 20-year-old suspect stabbed a man in his car who was waiting for someone to be discharged in the Norwalk Hospital parking lot.

NORWALK, Conn. — A 20-year-old Stamford man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the Norwalk Hospital parking lot.

Police say on June 5, a man was parked in his car in the hospital parking lot waiting for a patient who was being discharged.

Police added the victim was putting the patient's belongings into the car when a man, later identified as Shamar Grant, stabbed him twice.

The victim went back into the hospital and was treated for his serious injuries. The man has since been released from the hospital.

Grant was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in the first degree.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik released a statement regarding the case:

“This is another example of the excellent work done by our detectives. This is a case of old-school detective work. I am so proud of the hard work they devoted to this case, as they do in every case that they are involved in.”

