Man charged in connection with threatening to kill a person in Fairfield CVS parking lot

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on November 13 allegedly threatening to kill someone in a parking lot.

Police say they responded to the CVS parking lot on Grasmere Avenue around 4:22 PM. An investigation revealed that Scott Marsillo went up the person in a car, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them, and threatened to kill them.

Marsillo was found by Police at his home and was in the possession of an airsoft type pistol, which resembled the firearm described to officers.