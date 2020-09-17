Man charged in deadly Hamden car vs. bicycle crash

Police say the 21-year-old not only hit a person on the bicycle but also "snapped" two utility poles. The car eventually landed on its roof.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A man is being charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle after police say he struck a bicyclist

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Collins Street to find a car crash.

An investigation showed 21-yaer-old Ryan Bivens of Hamden, was driving southbound on Dixwell Avenue. Police say he crossed the double yellow lines and began traveling on the northbound side. He then drove into the shoulder along the east curb.

The front of the car struck a bicyclist traveling south on the road. The bicyclist, identified as 54-year-old David Toles of New Haven, was thrown from his bike and suffered deadly injuries. Hamden Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Bivens kept driving after hitting Toles south and hit two ulitly poles, "snapping" them say police. The car eventually landed on its roof.