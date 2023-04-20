Man charged in Vernon fatal collision

The arrest was in connection to an incident on April 2, where Bianca Colon died from injuries sustained in the crash. Her juvenile son was also injured.

VERNON, Connecticut — A man has been arrested and charged on Thursday for the fatal collision of a woman in Vernon.

Phillip Vargas, 33, of Vernon was arrested in Bridgeport on an outstanding arrest warrant. Vargas was a driver in a fatal collision on April 2, at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Center Road Vernon.

Vargas was charged with:

Second Degree Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle,

2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment

OperatingUnder the Influence

Operating a Motor Vehicle Containing a Passenger Younger than 18 While Under the Influence

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Failure to Grant Right of Way When Turning Left

Vargas was processed at the Manchester Police Department and held on a $75,000 court-set bond. He is scheduled to appear in Tolland Superior Court on April 21.

In the original incident, Metro Traffic Services (MTS) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two motor vehicles in the area of Hartford Tpke and Center Rd in Vernon. One of the vehicles was a Vernon police cruiser engaged in an emergency response.

The investigation determined that Vargas was operating a vehicle westbound on Hartford Tpke at the intersection of Center Rd/Bolton Rd. The vehicle was occupied by Bianca Colon and their juvenile son. Officer Andrea Lisee of the Vernon Police Department was operating a police cruiser eastbound on Hartford Tpke. He was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call utilizing his emergency lights and siren.

Vargas turned left in front of Officer Lisee in an attempt to travel on Bolton Rd. The vehicles collided in the intersection causing the death of Ms. Colon. Officer Lisee, Vargas, and the juvenile child were also injured in the crash.

The investigation determined that Vargas was the at-fault operator that caused the accident. After consultation with State’s Attorney Gedansky, it was determined that there would be no criminal charges against Officer Lisee.

Because the crash involved a Vernon Police officer, the State's Attorney requested the Manchester Police Department serve as the lead investigatory agency.

