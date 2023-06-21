Hartford man federally charged on stolen vehicle and kidnapping charges in Vermont

Barry Perez, 37, is accused of pointing a faux firearm at a truck driver and having him drive northbound on Interstate 89 in Vermont.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was federally charged in Vermont on kidnapping and interstate transport of a stolen motor vehicle on Wednesday.

According to court records, Barry Perez, 37, stole a box truck in Lebanon, New Hampshire in the early hours of the morning of Jan. 13, 2023, and drove it into Vermont before crashing it into a rock on Interstate 89.

When a good Samaritan truck driver pulled over to help, Perez pointed a "realistic-looking faux firearm" at the truck driver and forced the truck driver to drive him northbound on I-89.

The truck driver was able to run from the truck in a parking lot in Berlin. Responding officers found Perez in the cab of the truck and arrested him.

Perez had been indicted by a federal grand jury in Burlington on May 11.

Perez faces a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.

