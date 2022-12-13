Connecticut man charged with offenses related to child pornography

Connecticut State Police investigating child exploitation offenses identified an IP address that led them to the residence of Joshua Glaeser, 34, of New Britain.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain man was charged by federal criminal complaint with distribution of child pornography on Monday.

According to alleged court documents, in the summer of 2022, Connecticut State Police investigating child exploitation offenses identified an IP address that led them to the residence of Joshua Glaeser, 34, of New Britain. The residence was being used to distribute child pornography.

Glaeser was previously convicted in 2012 in a state court of possession of child pornography.

Glaeser was arrested on December 9, 2022, after Homeland Security Investigations executed a court-authorized search warrant at his home. They seized his Chromebook, tablet, smartphone, and storage cards.

Preliminary analysis of the seized items depicted the sexual abuse of children, including pubescent children.

The suspect has been detained since his arrest.

If convicted of distribution of child pornography, Glaeser faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years. If convicted of possession of child pornography, Glaeser faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. The penalties in this matter are enhanced based on the suspect's prior conviction for possession of child pornography.

