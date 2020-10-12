Man charged with DUI in Enfield after hitting police cruiser

Police say the crash happened on Route 5 near North Main Street. The officer received minor injuries.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A Southwick, Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with DUI after Police say he hit the back of a police car.

On the evening of December 9, an Enfield Police officer's cruiser was struck from behind by another car on Route 5 near North Main Street. The officer was investigating an unrelated crash and had the car's emergency lights on, while on the right lane of the road.

The officer inside the cruiser was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released. After an investigation, Police arrested 34-year-old David Lips for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Enfield Police released images of the damage in a Facebook post and offered a reminder to drivers: