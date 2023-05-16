x
Crime

Milford man charged with possession of child porn

Keith Civitello was charged with possession of child pornography in the first degree.
Credit: FOX61

MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography after a warrant was issued, police announced.

Keith Civitello was arrested on May 9 following an investigation that was initiated when police received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip in January of 2023. 

According to police, the CyberTip from Google showed that Civitello had uploaded several images and videos that contained child pornography to Google platforms.

On March 23, the Milford Police Department executed a search warrant for Civitello’s home. 

The search warrant led to a device that contained child pornography. Additional images and videos were also located in cloud-based storage solutions.

Civitello was charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the first degree with a $100,000 court-set bond. He was unable to post his bond and was arraigned in Milford Superior Court on May 9.

