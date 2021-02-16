The truck was later found in Stonington and with the help of Stonington Police, the 35-year-old suspect was arrested.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged for stealing a truck from a Coca-Cola facility on Monday.

Police responded to the facility on Waterford Parkway South around 3:40 p.m. after receiving a call that a truck was stolen. Police say a man had walked onto the property and entered the unlocked truck which had the keys inside.

The truck was described as a 2007 Sterling Acterra and was just the tractor-trailer portion of a semi-truck. An employee saw the man, later identified as Kyler Wilson of Rhode Island, driving out of the facility and determined it was stolen.

Wilson drove north on Parkway toward a dead-end. The employee parked his vehicle across the roadway to stop the stolen truck from leaving the area. Police say the truck was said to have turned around and intentionally hit the unoccupied vehicle. The truck continued to keep driving south.

Officers were able to track the truck through GPS and found it was in Stonington. Stonington Police were told where the truck was located by Waterford Police and were able to arrest Wilson.

Wilson was charged by Stonington Police for crimes that occurred in their town and was then handed over to Waterford Police.