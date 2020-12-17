Man charged with threatening in Stamford

Police say the suspect showed the victim and their co-workers a firearm in a threatening manner.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested in Stamford Wednesday and is facing multiple charges including threatening in the first degree.

Police say they responded in the afternoon to the area of 27 High Ridge Road on calls of a harassment complaint. The suspect in the complaint was identified as Jerry Diaz, who was arrested in 2019 in connection with a crash that killed two of his passengers. The crash happened on Canal Street.

Diaz's name was recognized by officers and saw Diaz had been seen driving a car. According to Police, Diaz is out on bond on the condition that he does not drive a vehicle.

Police went to Diaz's residence where officers saw the car they suspected Diaz of driving.

An officer investigating the harassment complaint was told by the victim Diaz showed a gun and pointed it at her and her co-workers in a threatening manner. The officer immediately told the officers at Diaz's residence about a gun being displayed.

Police at the residence saw a gray Chrysler 300 with tinted windows very quickly leave the driveway of the home. Officers pulled the car over on Henry Street and Diaz was confirmed by police to be inside the car.

The driver and Diaz were taken out of the car and Diaz was charged in connection to the incident on High Ridge Road. The car was searched and a loaded.380 Caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, with an extended high capacity magazine underneath the passenger seat. Officers also found 14 pills later identified as ecstasy.